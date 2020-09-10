Alabama native, former Costa Rican first lady dies at 102

Henrietta Boggs, speaks at Montgomery City Hall in 2017 about the documentary focusing on her life. She died Wednesday at 102. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | September 10, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 9:32 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama native and a former First Lady of Costa Rica has died. Henrietta Boggs passed away Wednesday at 102.

The course of Birmingham-born Boggs' life changed during a trip to visit her uncle when she was a young woman. She met a Latin American man and, in 1941, married him. Her husband, Jose ‘Don Pepe’ Figueres, eventually went on to lead a revolution in the Central American country.

The governing junta Figueres led abolished the nation’s army, drew up a democratic constitution, and returned power to an elected government.

Boggs served as Costa Rica’s first lady from 1948-49 in the years immediately after that nation’s civil war. It was during that time that she successfully lobbied on behalf of the nation’s women to have the right to vote.

Boggs and Figueres divorced before he was elected president in 1953. She later remarried and moved back to Alabama in the 1950s. She settled into Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale neighborhood. It was where she lived out the rest of her life.

In 2017, Montgomery’s Capri Theater showed “First Lady of the Revolution” to a sold out theater, a 71-minute film that walked through Boggs' life.

Montgomery's Capri Theatre showed a documentary on Bogg's life in 2017.
In addition to being Costa Rica’s first lady, she was also a mother, journalist, activist and author.

