Birmingham police looking for missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for helping locating a missing 55-year-old woman.
Melodie Johnson was last seen on Friday, September 4 at her home in the 3300 block of Avenue Q.
Ms. Johnson left home driving a white Toyota Corolla.
Police said she suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to become delusional.
Ms. Johnson’s family indicated she is in dire need of her medication.
Anyone who has information about where Ms. Johnson is please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-84313 or 911.
