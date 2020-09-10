Fight against the flu begins while still fighting COVID-19

“Certainly we know that many of the symptoms of COVID-19 will overlap with influenza. So this year, as much as any year that we have dealt with influenza, this is a very, very important aspect and that is to get your flu shot when it is available through your provider, whether it’s your physician, a local pharmacy, the local health department or other provider,” Dr. Landers explained. “Again, this is a critical season to make sure that people are highly immunized for influenza.”