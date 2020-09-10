Lowndes County among ‘very high risk’ counties, leads state in COVID-19 cases per capita

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several areas in Alabama are considered very high risk for transmission of COVID-19 right now, and one of those is Lowndes County.
Lowndes County has a fraction of the population compared to some of the larger counties in Alabama. Yet, it leads the state in the number of positive COVID-19 cases per capita.
The county had an estimated population of 9,726 residents in 2019, according to U.S. Census statistics.
As of Thursday, there were a total of 629 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the county.
It’s no surprise to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
″People don’t necessarily stay in the county, people work in other counties, they come from other counties," said Landers, the assistant public health officer for Alabama.
It’s important to remember other counties have led the state at one time or another during the pandemic, so it’s not an issue whether Lowndes Countians are doing anything wrong. It’s just the nature of the virus.
“The people in Lowndes County are doing all they can," she said.
Still, there is hope that this too shall pass at some point.
“Sure, absolutely, and again speaking with the administrator, there has been and continues to be a lot of engagement among community leaders in promoting the message of prevention," Landers said.
