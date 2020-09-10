Prattville man charged with murder after pregnant wife assaulted, baby dies

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been charged with murder after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife, which led to the death of the infant, according to the Prattville Police Department.
Christopher Hundley, 32, is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a bond of $250,000.
Police say Hundley was already in jail when he was served with the murder warrant. There was an ongoing investigation into the domestic assault of Hundley’s wife, who was pregnant.
She suffered injuries during the assault that resulted in her going into labor and the death of the infant, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
