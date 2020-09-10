The oppressive humidity and rising storm chances have returned

Rain and storm coverage ramps up this weekend into early next week

Josh Johnson’s Wednesday evening forecast
By Tyler Sebree | September 10, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 4:37 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome back, humidity and rain chances! The mugginess and daily showers and storms are going nowhere for the foreseeable future as we’ve flipped the script on our weather pattern across Alabama.

Higher dew points will be here to stay through the middle of next week.
Higher dew points will be here to stay through the middle of next week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Tropical moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico will spill into the Deep South through at least early next week, prompting daily chances for rain. That moisture will also make for uncomfortable humidity.

Rain coverage will be around 40% Thursday afternoon. The best chance of rain will be south of I-85.
Rain coverage will be around 40% Thursday afternoon. The best chance of rain will be south of I-85. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The absolute highest rain chances don’t arrive until Saturday. Until then we’re looking at isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both today and Friday. Many locations will dodge the rain, but expect 30-40% coverage each afternoon.

Highs will easily make it into the lower 90s both days with the low-end rain coverage. If you don’t see any rain, look for partly to perhaps mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

A few showers and storms are expected Thursday with highs around 91.
A few showers and storms are expected Thursday with highs around 91. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

We’ll go from widely scattered showers and storms to end the week to numerous showers and storms this weekend. It would be shocking if everyone didn’t see at least one shower or thunderstorm over the course of the weekend.

Many of us will likely see more than one round of rain between Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80s with the enhanced cloud cover and higher rain chances.

Scattered showers and storms through Friday will become numerous by the weekend.
Scattered showers and storms through Friday will become numerous by the weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Those elevated (~60%) rain chances will continue into next week as the pattern will remain very active for this time of year. The good news is high temps will struggle to exceed 85° or so because of the higher-end rain coverage.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, there’s a pretty good chance that the entire region will have picked up 2-3″+ of rain. With most of that coming over a period of several days, widespread flooding is not anticipated.

Highs around 90 with scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected this weekend.
Highs around 90 with scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected this weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

However, any given day could feature isolated instances of flooding with the potential for storms to be very efficient rain producers.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.