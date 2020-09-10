The oppressive humidity and rising storm chances have returned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome back, humidity and rain chances! The mugginess and daily showers and storms are going nowhere for the foreseeable future as we’ve flipped the script on our weather pattern across Alabama.
Tropical moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico will spill into the Deep South through at least early next week, prompting daily chances for rain. That moisture will also make for uncomfortable humidity.
The absolute highest rain chances don’t arrive until Saturday. Until then we’re looking at isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both today and Friday. Many locations will dodge the rain, but expect 30-40% coverage each afternoon.
Highs will easily make it into the lower 90s both days with the low-end rain coverage. If you don’t see any rain, look for partly to perhaps mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.
We’ll go from widely scattered showers and storms to end the week to numerous showers and storms this weekend. It would be shocking if everyone didn’t see at least one shower or thunderstorm over the course of the weekend.
Many of us will likely see more than one round of rain between Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80s with the enhanced cloud cover and higher rain chances.
Those elevated (~60%) rain chances will continue into next week as the pattern will remain very active for this time of year. The good news is high temps will struggle to exceed 85° or so because of the higher-end rain coverage.
By the time we get to the middle of next week, there’s a pretty good chance that the entire region will have picked up 2-3″+ of rain. With most of that coming over a period of several days, widespread flooding is not anticipated.
However, any given day could feature isolated instances of flooding with the potential for storms to be very efficient rain producers.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.