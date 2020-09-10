Selma officers ask for charges to be dismissed by Attorney General

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Selma police officers are calling on Attorney General Steve Marshall to drop their case.
Tori Neely, Jeffrey Hardy and Kendall Thomas were accused of making false statements during an investigation into missing guns in 2018.
Last year, the charges were dropped after Grand Grand Jury Secrecy Rules were violated. The officers were indicted again, but the want the charges dismissed.
“To indict somebody over a difference of opinion of whether the evidence room was in disarray or not, is is a huge prosecutorial wrongdoing, prosecutorial misconduct. And no, and I just say this. It’s not like we’re just having this news conference trying to embarrass the Attorney General. We have three times, three times is in your packet. Now, sent him letters,” attorney Julian McPhillips said.
Over two weeks ago, Marshall filed a motion for the last judge, Marvin Wiggins, to recuse from the state.
