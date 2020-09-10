Sept. 1 standoff suspect charged in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect arrested after a Sept. 1 standoff with Montgomery police and SWAT at an area mobile home park is now charged with firing shots into a home and vehicle several days later.
Christoper Taylor, 37, was out of jail on bond when Montgomery police say he fired shots around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of Pinebrook Drive. The home was occupied but the vehicle was not, according to court documents.
Taylor had been in jail on a first-degree unlawful imprisonment charge stemming from the incident a week earlier at Evergreen Estates Mobile Home Park on Yellow Pine Drive. Taylor held officers at bay for hours before his arrest.
Montgomery police spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said to the department’s knowledge, the two incidents are not related.
Taylor was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on the latest incident and remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $45,000 bond.
It’s expected the Montgomery County district attorney’s office will seek to have bond revoked due to the latest incident.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.