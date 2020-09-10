Tropics: A ridiculous 7 systems are being monitored

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not, it is September 10th already. That means we are officially at the absolute peak of hurricane season here in the Atlantic Basin.
When taking a gander at the latest tropical update from the National Hurricane Center, you would certainly be inclined to think just that. There are an incredible seven different systems being monitored!
Two of those are named storms out in the middle of the Atlantic -- Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene. The other five areas are being watched for potentially developing into a tropical depression or storm.
Both Paulette and Rene are forecast to become strong tropical storms or weak hurricanes over the next five days. Neither will threaten the U.S. as it looks now. Paulette, however, will likely impact Bermuda early next week as it curves northward in the open waters of the Atlantic.
The five other areas of low pressure/disturbed weather being watched for potential development are either located near the U.S. or all the way across the Atlantic near/over Africa.
Fortunately, the two systems with the best chance of becoming named storms in the coming days are the ones near the coast of Africa. The first is emerged over the waters of the far eastern Atlantic early Thursday morning. It has been given a 90% chance of becoming a depression or named storm in the next 2-5 days.
All indications are that it will become Tropical Storm Sally over the weekend.
The second wave is still located over land, but will roll off the west coast of Africa early next week. It has been given a 40% “medium” chance at becoming a tropical depression or storm.
Now to the trio of troughs of low pressure near the U.S...
First and foremost, none of them have an overly high chance at becoming tropical systems. They range from having a 0% chance to a 30% chance of reaching tropical depression status over the next 2-5 days. Two of them are -- or will be -- located in the Gulf of Mexico, which has us paying close attention despite their low-end chances at developing.
The first area being watched is located east of the Bahamas. It is forecast to slowly drift westward through early next week, crossing the Bahamas and Florida before emerging in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast models aren’t showing much “excitement” in regards to developing this trough into a named storm.
Even if it doesn’t develop there will be an abundance of moisture along the Gulf Coast next week. This means enhanced rain and storm chances, especially for the southern half of Alabama. For now, it has a 30% chance of becoming a depression.
The other trough of low pressure is located well south of Panama City Beach. That one will travel westward and eventually southwestward quite slowly through the weekend. It has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico early next week.
No immediate or significant threats exist as of Thursday morning for the Gulf Coast, but we will watch and update often as the hurricane season ramps up!
