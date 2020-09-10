1 vehicle still sought in July murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police investigators have canceled the lookout for one vehicle but are still trying to identify another in connection with a murder investigation.
Bernard Hardy Jr., 20, was found with a gunshot wound in the 6300 block of Atlanta Highway on July 10. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Video surveillance from an area business showed two black vehicles, and police asked the public for help identifying them.
According to CrimeStoppers, police determined the Ram 1500 truck in the video wasn’t involved in the murder. However, they are still trying to locate a black Dodge Charger.
Those inside the vehicle are wanted for questioning.
If you recognize the vehicle or have any other information on the case, you are asked to call police at 334-625-2832. Refer to case number 2020-00143444.
You may also call CrimeStoppers on the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.
Tips could lead to a cash reward.
