Alabama National Guard members look back on 9/11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the Alabama National Guard look back on Sept. 11, 2001, and share how it shaped why they serve today.
“When you watch your country and people you know get attacked, it becomes real personal real fast," said Sgt. Shane Scroggins.
The attack fueled Scroggins with more reasons on why to serve his country.
“You’re not just here across a family tradition anymore," he said. "You’re here because there’s bad guys that need to be taken care of.”
David Caton with the Alabama National Guard said this unprecedented attack changed how the military protects the country.
“Nobody had ever taken an airliner and turned it into a weapon of mass death before on purpose," he said. "And I think that changed everybody.”
Caton is an aircraft mechanic and after 9/11 his specialty became even more needed.
“Because immediately after 9/11, we started standing up a lot of alert facilities to where we had aircraft on standby that could react quickly should this happen again,” he said.
The guard members hope people do not forget about this day and how it shaped the future of America.
“America has been so blessed as a country, we get complacent. And we forget that the world can be a bad and scary place and 911 was definitely the wake up call for all of us at that point," Scroggins said.
