Arrest made in Troy sexual assault investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, according to Troy police.
Jonathan Frank Nehrbass, 25, of Homestead, Florida, was taken into custody by Troy police Tuesday.
Nehrbass is accused of assaulting an acquaintance on Sept. 5 after police responded to the 400 block of Ann Street around 9:15 that night and interviewed the victim.
Nehrbass was processed at the Troy City Jail and transported to the Pike County Jail on $10,000 bond.
This case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.