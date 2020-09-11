County Road 12: Selma man cleans city on his own

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lemarkus Snow had seen enough. Cemeteries were filled with knee-high weeds, stop signs covered by trees, and ditches were overgrown.
So five months ago he decided to go out on his own, with his company Snow’s Cleaning Services, and do something about it.
“It’s called ‘Project Clean Up Selma’,” said Snow. “I was born and raised here. I’ve been here 41 years and have a lot of history in this town.
Snow owns his own cleaning service so he’s used to hard work outside. He’s making it his mission, whatever the city can’t clean up, he will.
“I get up at 5:30 every morning and load my trucks and weed eaters and just go around the city helping where it needs help. Basically, if I go somewhere and see a covered stop sign, or a ditch, or a tree that’s obstructing the vision of drivers, I just tackle those areas.”
It’s hard work, especially when he’s doing a lot of it for free.
“I get a donation here or there and if I don’t I will just pay my workers out of my pocket.”
Snow says people often drop of water, or gas cards, or even buy his crew lunch. Local company Bush Hog heard about his work and gave him a zero turn mower!
“I just take it upon myself to work every day. I get side jobs to help me get revenue to pay them. I don’t really worry about myself, I just want to help others.”
He’s hoping, in the near future, to get some help.
“I’ve been running for about 5 months. I’m about out of gas. I’m tired,” he admitted.
Snow says he hopes new leadership and the city council can work together after the Oct. 6 runoff election. If they do, he may be able to slow down a little.
