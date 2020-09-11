Friday Night Fever: Week 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the fourth week of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Thursday:
- Park Crossing at Carver [VIDEO RECAP]
Friday:
- BTW Tuskegee at ACA
- Bullock County at St. James
- Lee vs Lanier
- Pike Road at Andalusia
- Dadeville at Pike County
- Lee-Scott at Pike Lib
- Hale County at Prattville Christian
- Hillcrest Tuscaloosa at Wetumpka
- Montgomery Catholic at Reeltown
- Sylacauga at Tallassee
- Edgewood at Macon East
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.