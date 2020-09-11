Opelika 8-year-old injured in hit & run released from hospital

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika child injured in a hit-and-run is now out of the hospital.
Keston Miles was riding his bike over the weekend when a truck hit him. Police have made an arrest.
Keston’s mother, Laneshia, said her 8-year-old son was released from the hospital Thursday. His birthday is next week, and the community is planning to surprise him with a drive by birthday bash.
“I thank everybody, everyone, who’s prayed and gave donations and phone calls and shout outs," Laneshia said. "Thank you so much. We are so thankful and continue praying for us.”
The birthday bash starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.
