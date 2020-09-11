Scattered showers today, more numerous this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About half of the area saw tropical showers on Thursday, with some picking up over an inch of rain. For those who didn’t see any rain, there are many chances on the way over the next week.
An active pattern still appears to be on track, though confidence has dropped some regarding how much rain we actually see this weekend into next week. The reasoning behind the lower confidence is a tropical wave heading for the Gulf of Mexico, a system off to our northwest and a higher degree of disagreement among forecast models.
With plenty of moisture and a very muggy air mass in place, look for scattered tropical showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two this afternoon. There will likely be more sun than what we saw Thursday, which should warm us up into the lower 90s.
Rain coverage today will be nearly identical to what we saw yesterday around 40-50%. If you’re heading out to any football games this evening, any rain showers will likely be winding down by 7 p.m.
For now, we’re maintaining heightened rain and thunderstorm chances this weekend into early next week. Each day’s coverage will be right around 60% or so, but again, it’s certainly possible that we have to alter those chances as we get closer to each day.
So no, we would not recommend canceling any outdoor plans over the next several days. What we would do is suggest having a backup plan in place. It’ll also be a good stretch to have our First Alert Weather App handy to track showers and storms that do develop.
With the projected higher rain chances and enhanced cloudiness (for now), high temperatures should hover in the mid-80s next week. Overnight temperatures will hang out in the lower 70s.
Even if we see our rain chances drop on any given day, the humidity will likely remain very high and uncomfortable for the foreseeable future. That is one thing that is not going to change.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.