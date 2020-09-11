Tuskegee police arrest attempted murder suspect

Tuskegee police arrest attempted murder suspect
Davorious Ferrell (Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | September 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 5:51 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have arrested a man in connection to an attempted murder case that happened on Aug. 14.

Davorious Ferrell, 24, was also charged for an outstanding warrant for certain persons forbidden from carrying a firearm.

U.S. marshals assisted in finding Ferrell.

He was booked at the Macon County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Any information can be given to the Tuskegee Police Department secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

