Tuskegee police arrest attempted murder suspect

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have arrested a man in connection to an attempted murder case that happened on Aug. 14.
Davorious Ferrell, 24, was also charged for an outstanding warrant for certain persons forbidden from carrying a firearm.
U.S. marshals assisted in finding Ferrell.
He was booked at the Macon County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.
The investigation is still ongoing. Any information can be given to the Tuskegee Police Department secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
