18-wheeler crash blocks I-85 SB in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-wheeler crash is blocking southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County, according to EMA Director Frank Lee.
The crash is near Exit 32 and is being responded to by Alabama State Troopers and members of the Shorter Fire Department.
Photos from the scene show the commercial vehicle is off the road, but emergency vehicles are blocking the lanes.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause for the crash, but Lee said delays should be expected and commuters should seek an alternate route.
