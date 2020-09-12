All eyes on Tropical Storm Sally and its impacts on Alabama and the Gulf Coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Sally this weekend. Sally has become the earliest "S" storm to ever form in a hurricane season, and it will likely strengthen to more than just a tropical storm.
As of Saturday evening, Sally is located just off the coast of Southwest Florida. Winds are only around 40 mph, but very heavy rain and flooding have already impacted parts of Southern Florida and the Florida Keys. Some in the Keys have seen over 8-10″ of rainfall courtesy of Sally’s slow movement and abundance of moisture.
Over the next couple of days, Sally will slowly move northwestward toward the Northern Gulf Coast. Strengthening will occur along its path, with ingredients possibly supporting rapid strengthening.
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center doesn’t show any sort of rapid intensification, but with storms in the Gulf of Mexico, it is certainly possible. That’s what happened with Laura a few weeks ago. For now, the forecast calls for Sally to reach category 1 hurricane strength as it nears the Gulf Coast somewhere between Central Louisiana and Pensacola, Florida. An exact landfall point is impossible to nail down at this juncture, but everyone along the Northern Gulf Coast needs to watch this closely.
The threats will include strong to damaging winds, dangerous storm surge, isolated tornadoes, and extremely heavy rainfall along the coast. Substantial rain and significant, record-breaking flooding are the biggest threats as it appears now, with the heaviest totals exceeding 12-15 inches!
As a result, there are widespread flash flood watches in effect from the Florida Panhandle westward into Louisiana. There are also storm surge watches, hurricane watches and tropical storm watches in effect along the Gulf Coast ahead of Sally.
The worst of the conditions will impact the coastal communities and counties nearest the coast Sunday night through Tuesday evening as Sally moves northwestward. The heavy rain, flooding, strong wind, and tornado risk will then shift inland late Tuesday through midday Thursday as Sally slowly pushes northward and eventually north northeastward across Mississippi and Alabama.
For our region, that will be when the greatest impacts should be felt in the form of heavy and widespread rain and storms, in addition to flooding Tuesday and Wednesday. The severity of our impacts is completely dependent on the exact path and strength of Sally. For now, we’re going to keep rain and thunderstorm chances very high Tuesday and Wednesday area-wide.
Rain totals across the entire Central Alabama region will likely be in the 2-4″ range, but some could easily see as much as 4-8″ of rain by Thursday morning. Those with the highest chance of seeing rain totals that high will be south of U.S. 80. That much rain will lead to instances -- perhaps numerous -- of flooding and flash flooding.
Some severe weather in the form of strong to damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes is also possible as Sally’s center moves across North-Central Alabama.
