All eyes on Tropical Storm Sally and its impacts on Alabama and the Gulf Coast

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center doesn’t show any sort of rapid intensification, but with storms in the Gulf of Mexico, it is certainly possible. That’s what happened with Laura a few weeks ago. For now, the forecast calls for Sally to reach category 1 hurricane strength as it nears the Gulf Coast somewhere between Central Louisiana and Pensacola, Florida. An exact landfall point is impossible to nail down at this juncture, but everyone along the Northern Gulf Coast needs to watch this closely.