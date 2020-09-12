Discount Montgomery Zoo admission for children this month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With school field trips being cancelled this year, the Montgomery Zoo has an alternative.
The zoo has a new offering called “School Days." They are offering discount admissions every Tuesday in September. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10.50 for children ages 3-12, and free for children under 2.
The discounts are available to everyone. You do not have to be affiliated with a school.
The discounts are only valid on Tuesdays throughout the month.
Check the zoo’s website for its special event calendar and COVID-19 compliance guidelines.
