Troy season opener moved to ESPN2

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans' season opener has been moved, but not because of the coronavirus.
The Trojans will travel across state lines to take on Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19. That game was originally supposed to air on ESPNU. It has now been moved to ESPN2.
Kickoff is still set for 3 p.m. Central.
This marks the second game for Troy that will be broadcast on one of ESPN’s major networks. The Trojans will play Brigham Young University on Sept. 26. That game will air on ESPN.
The rest of the season’s television schedule will be announced at a later date.
