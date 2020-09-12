UA System: COVID-19 dashboard shows decreases in positive cases on UA’s campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of positive coronavirus cases in the UA system has increased overall but there is a big decrease in positive cases on the University of Alabama campus.
Alabama has 294 positives over the last week but that’s down from 846 from the previous week.
The University of Alabama System now reports 2,573 positive COVID-19 cases among students since testing began August 19.
The breakdown of those cases by university:
UA - 2,342
UAB - 203
UAH - 28
The positive cases are since August 19, 2020 and include positive tests on UA System campuses identified through sentinel testing, point of care testing in campus health centers, common location exposure testing, and self-reported tests from private providers. Entry testing is not included in this calculation.
The UA System dashboard, which is updated weekly, reports that at UA only 15 percent of isolation beds are currently in use, compared with about 40 percent last week.
“I want to thank our students throughout the University of Alabama System for following the temporary protocols to protect everyone’s health and safety,” said UA System Chancellor Finis St. John. “Your efforts are paying off and we greatly appreciate your hard work and sacrifice.”
In remarks during a visit to Tuscaloosa with Chancellor St. John, university officials, student leaders, community representatives and others, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Administration’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, commended the UA System for the decision to continue on-campus instruction, emphasizing that its surge and sentinel testing programs are essential to completing the semester.
University officials caution that the number of positive results may increase as testing continues after Labor Day travel. The University will monitor the numbers closely and continue working with city officials and business leaders to help ensure the health and safety of the local community.
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit https://uasystem.edu/covid-19-dashboard
