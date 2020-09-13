Vehicle shot near Eastdale Mall in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police response to a shots fired call Saturday night was caught on camera.
Police responded to the area Eastdale Mall around 8:30 p.m. for a call about juveniles fighting and shots fired.
A police spokesman said there were no injuries or damage to any buildings.
Just after midnight, police responded to another location in reference to damage to a vehicle. They determined the vehicle had been hit by gunfire while in the area of Eastdale Mall.
The victim was not injured.
No arrests have been announced.
