Alabama beaches closed, coastal evacuation recommended

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered the closure of Alabama’s beaches ahead of Hurricane Sally’s landfall.
The governor is also recommending people evacuate, especially those who are non-residents, and those living in flood-prone areas south of I-10.
The closure follows a state of emergency declaration that became effective as of 6 a.m. Monday.
“As the recently upgraded Hurricane Sally continues heading closer to the Gulf Coast, we must give individuals time to prepare for the anticipated impacts of this storm," Ivey said.
Beach closures go into effect at 3 p.m. Monday.
[READ MORE: Sally strengthens into a hurricane]
Ivey’s office said local residents along the coast will need to prepare their homes and businesses for imminent storm surge, heavy rain and flash flooding.
“Alabamians are no stranger to tropical weather and the significant damage these storms can do, even though our state is not currently in the direct line of impact,” she cautioned, adding that residents should remain weather aware and to tune into a trusted weather source for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.