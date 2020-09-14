County EMA directors say flooding is top concern as Sally nears

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - County EMA directors are tying up loose ends in preparation for Hurricane Sally.
“Everybody is checking drains to make sure they will flow," said Wilcox County EMA Director Melissa Dove.
Dove said the county is also fixing up chainsaws and trucks.
“That kind of thing to make sure we can cut trees out of the road,” she said.
The county EMA directors WSFA 12 News spoke with said their top concern is the onslaught of rain expected and possible flooding.
“If you see water crossing the road, don’t drive through it,” Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said. “Try to avoid areas that are flooded. That’s that’s life and death if you start doing things like that.”
Dove said the county is preparing a boat just in case people need to be rescued.
“It floods all the way up to their doorstep so we have to go in and get them out,” she said. “They don’t like to evacuate ahead of time just to see what happens.”
Both EMA directors encourage people to be prepared in case the power goes out.
