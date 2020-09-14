Families displaced by apartment fire still in need of help

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple families are still without a home after a fire destroyed their units at Virginia Downs apartments.
Residents Diamond Hall and her son Jyvon Johnson are both survivors, but they say the fire took everything they had.
The community has worked to help them and other families affected but Diamond says they are still in need of help.
“We need a place to go, furniture, our children are school age children, Chromebooks were taken and destroyed, clothes, basic toiletries that’s needed on an everyday basis,” Hall said.
Jyvon says one thing he misses is being back in the classroom.
“I was doing really good and the teachers were helping me a lot but that’s all gone,” he said.
Though they are still searching for answers, the families affected say they are grateful for life and all the help from the community.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
