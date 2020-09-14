Human remains found in Coosa County on Sunday

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Human remains were found in Coosa County over the weekend.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were found by a resident somewhere in the Ray community around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The department’s criminal division secured the scene, assessed the victim, and took the remains of the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Investigators have not yet said what may have happened to the person found.
