Junior League’s annual College & Career Fair goes virtual for 2020

“You’ll get definitely an overview of that vendor, you will be able to ask them any questions that you have, especially if it’s a college that you have looked into before, or you’re really interested in or maybe even a company that you’ve heard about before, you’ll be able to speak, you know, one on one with someone from that vendor to get the information that you need," Bailey explained. “We’ll have our scholarship book that we do every year will be available to all the attendees... And that speaks to all scholarships. We also have specific schools listed in there as well. So you can see which schools offer which scholarships that you may be eligible for.”