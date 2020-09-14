Junior League’s annual College & Career Fair goes virtual for 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery’s 36th annual College & Career Fair will go on in 2020, but it won’t be the same. The event is going all-virtual this year.
“Moving to virtual is something that we decided to do because we thought this year more than ever, the students need access to different colleges different careers, because I don’t even know right now how many colleges are doing tours or if they’re only doing virtual," said Junior League’s Autumn Bailey. "I don’t, I don’t really know. But we knew that we still wanted to offer our students an opportunity.”
The virtual fair will be held Sept. 14-16, providing an opportunity for high school juniors, seniors, and their parents in the River Region to explore college and career possibilities, gather scholarship information, and learn about financial aid opportunities. About 100 colleges, universities and employers will create virtual booths with informational materials and the ability to receive leads, answer questions, schedule meetings and provide resources.
“You’ll get definitely an overview of that vendor, you will be able to ask them any questions that you have, especially if it’s a college that you have looked into before, or you’re really interested in or maybe even a company that you’ve heard about before, you’ll be able to speak, you know, one on one with someone from that vendor to get the information that you need," Bailey explained. “We’ll have our scholarship book that we do every year will be available to all the attendees... And that speaks to all scholarships. We also have specific schools listed in there as well. So you can see which schools offer which scholarships that you may be eligible for.”
Register and attend the event at www.jlmontgomery.org.
Junior League of Montgomery is also offering a $500 scholarship to one River Region Student. The League will do a random drawing of students who attended the event and visited at least 10 schools.
