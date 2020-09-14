Lee County School District starts in-person learning

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Many students headed back to the classroom Monday as Lee County schools reopened for the first time this year for traditional, in-person learning.
Kenneth Carter’s child is now back in the classroom after a month of virtual learning.
“I think it’s a good thing she’s going to school,” Carter said. “As a parent I’m working and I can’t really teach her on virtual school.”
Carter is one of thousands of Lee County parents sending their students back to school in person for the first time. The district has been fully virtual since mid-August.
At Beauregard High School, the principal and teachers are welcoming back their students with open arms.
“I really did miss them,” said Rena Peacock, a science teacher at the high school. “You don’t realize how much you miss them until something is taken away from you so quickly.”
To make sure students can continue learning in person, Beauregard High School’s principal, Richard Brown, said they have plenty of safety procedures in place such as set arrival times, one-way flow of traffic in hallways, sanitization of every desk between every class, and more.
“We don’t want to see anybody get sick,” he said. “We want to keep everyone healthy. At the beginning of the day and at the end of the day, that’s our primary concern.”
Out of the roughly 600 students at Beauregard High School, Brown said about 400 students are back on campus now for in-person learning.
Peacock said those 400 students are quickly adapting to the new policies in school.
“They’ve done exactly what we’ve asked them to do,” she said. “They’ve social distanced, they’ve worn their masks. It’s actually been a very smooth day.”
Regardless of the changes and challenges, Brown said they’re happy to see the students again.
“We get energy from these young minds and these enthusiastic young people, and it sure is nice to have them back,” he said.
According to the Lee County School District’s plan, those families who have chosen to not send their kids back in person will continue with virtual learning uninterrupted.
When it comes to any possible new COVID-19 cases at Beauregard High School, Brown said they will report every case or every person with symptoms to the school nurse and to the county. They will then inform students, family, staff members of close contact or positive results.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.