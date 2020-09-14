Man sought after package stolen off porch in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a package theft.
Police say the man stole a package off a front porch on Beardsley Drive on the evening of Sept. 10.
Investigators are hoping someone will be able to identify him or his vehicle.
If you have any information, please call police or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download their P3-tips app.
You may also use the CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.