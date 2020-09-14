Missing ASU transfer student found dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a missing student was found dead Monday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m., Montgomery police, Alabama State University authorities and fire medics responded to the 800 block of Hutchinson Street after a body was found. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Montgomery police identified him as Adam Dowdell Jr., 22, of Alabaster. Police said Dowdell was a transfer student who was attending ASU.
The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
No additional information is available per the ongoing investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.