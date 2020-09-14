Phenix City man serving life sentence five years after killing ex-girlfriend

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today marks five years since a 19-year-old was slain by her ex-boyfriend.
Farrow, a freshman at Columbus State University at the time of her death, was gunned down was gunned down on 16th Street in Phenix City. Shortly after her murder, Dorsey was arrested and charged in her death.
In July 2019, Dorsey took a plea deal and plead guilty to her murder.
He was sentenced to life in prison, but Farrow’s family left the sentencing hearing unsatisfied. Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis said there could have been a different outcome if three eyes witnesses would have cooperated with the court.
“If they had been here and had been voluntarily cooperating witnesses, we’d be at trial right now for the death penalty in this case,” said Davis.
Family members said they wanted the death penalty in the case. Farrows mother said the sentence was the second hardest day of her life, behind the day she buried her daughter.
Dorsey is currently serving his sentence at the Elmore Correctional Facility.
