Trial underway for suspect accused of attempted rape at Prattville High

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - LaDarious Starks is standing trial this week for attempted rape and sodomy in Autauga County.
Monday, the state began laying out its case against Starks, who reportedly attempted to rape a freshman student in a restroom at Prattville High School in December 2018. Both were students at the time of the alleged incident. The victim was 14 years old.
In opening statements, the prosecution told the jury the victim was at school late that day making up work after she was absent due to a sports injury. Prosecutors say Starks saw the victim outside the school waiting for her ride and told her a teacher needed to see her.
The state says school surveillance video will show Starks following the victim down the hallway toward a teacher’s classroom. That’s when he reportedly pulled her into a boy’s restroom and allegedly threatened to shoot the victim or hurt her family if she didn’t comply.
The state says he sodomized the victim and attempted to rape her before she broke free.
The defense told the jury the video will show Starks and the victim were walking side by side down the hallway before the reported incident.
Despite all the evidence, the defense says only two people know what happened in that restroom, and that’s the victim and the defendant.
The defense said the evidence will show that they were possibly in a relationship around the time in question.
The state called two witnesses before the court was adjourned for the day.
Prosecutors are expected to call around 10 witnesses before they rest.
The jury could get the case midweek.
