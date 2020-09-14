Utility pole maker moving to Dadeville

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 50 jobs are on the way to Dadeville and Tallapoosa County.
The next time you see a telephone pole, you may think of Dadeville, specifically the Dadeville Pole Company.
“And it will add value here and prosperity to our area," Chad Odom said Monday morning during a break of the Tallapoosa County Commission meeting.
Odom is the executive director for the Lake Martin Area Economic Alliance.
The company hopes to be up and running by January on 23 acres of undeveloped land in the Thweat Industrial Park. Twelve direct jobs with an average pay of $17 an hour. Another 40 to 60 indirect jobs are expected to come along as well.
“This new system we’re putting in called the Optimization, and it’s high tech optimization, so he is basically looking at a screen, and there will be a pole profile, the pole run through and it will read everything, so he is basically looking for defects or anything like that," said general manager Mark Byal.
The Dadeville Pole Company picked Dadeville because it already has a timber presence in the county in terms of buying and selling timber.
“These are higher paying jobs than the jobs we’ve created in the last 10 years," Odom said.
Company leaders anticipate producing around 50,000 poles a year. This is a first for Tallapoosa County.
“It means a lot more than just 12 people working, fuel consumption, this that and the other," said Dadeville Myor Wayne Smith.
It won’t be long now before Dadeville Pole Company stakes its new beginning in Tallapoosa County. The scales for the log trucks should be in place in two weeks with the mill currently under construction in Mississippi not far behind.
Mark Byal says they’ll begin hiring for those positions in the October time frame and will publish hiring information as they get closer to time.
