ASF forced to make major adjustments amid pandemic

“There are over 47,000 people in Alabama alone that have jobs in the arts and culture. In Alabama alone, the arts and culture is a $4.8 billion contribution to the state’s GSP. And right now, a lot of folks are not working. They can’t do their craft. They are having to make terrible, terrible decisions,” said Dildine. “This past year, our peak payroll was 130. And we’re down to 20 right now. So we’ve had to furlough and lay off.”