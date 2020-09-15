Casino boats break loose in storm; dock damaged

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (AP) - Two large casino boats have broken loose from a dock where they were undergoing construction work in Alabama as Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast.
M.J. Bosarge lives near the Bayou La Batre shipyard and says at least one of the riverboats has done considerable damage to the dock.
Bosarge says this is particularly concerning because there are dozens of shrimp and other commercial fishing boats docked there, including ones his family runs.
Forecasters expect Sally to remain a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
The storm threatens to bring dangerous storm surge and relentless rainfall that could trigger historic flooding.
