City of Opelika cancels door-to-door trick or treating, hosts drive-thru event
The City of Opelika announced Tuesday that it will not host Fall Festival and door-to-door trick or treating this year. (Source: pexels.com)
By Jessie Gibson | September 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 2:26 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika announced Tuesday Fall Festival and door-to-door trick or treating is cancelled this year.

“After serious thought about the safety of our community and the current state safer-at-home orders, the City of Opelika has decided not to host Fall Festival and door-to-door trick or treating,” the City of Opelika states. “We determined there would be no safe way to host these events.”

Though door-to-door trick or treating is not a possibility, the City of Opelika is hosting a drive-thru event. The event will be Thursday, October 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Families can drive through a portion of downtown and receive candy from their vehicles while enjoying Halloween decorations and music. Attendees are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

