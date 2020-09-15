City of Opelika cancels door-to-door trick or treating, hosts drive-thru event

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika announced Tuesday Fall Festival and door-to-door trick or treating is cancelled this year.
“After serious thought about the safety of our community and the current state safer-at-home orders, the City of Opelika has decided not to host Fall Festival and door-to-door trick or treating,” the City of Opelika states. “We determined there would be no safe way to host these events.”
Though door-to-door trick or treating is not a possibility, the City of Opelika is hosting a drive-thru event. The event will be Thursday, October 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Families can drive through a portion of downtown and receive candy from their vehicles while enjoying Halloween decorations and music. Attendees are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles.
