Covington County hopes for best, prepares for worst from Hurricane Sally

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Sally is just chugging along at 2 mph, a slow march to the Alabama coast that troubles city, county and EMA leaders farther inland.
Starting around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the winds began to pick up and the rains gradually moved in, heralding the beginning of what promises to be a very soggy two days or more.
“We can’t handle that kind of rain," said Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson.
Johnson’s been down this road before, too many times, in fact. Just a month ago the washout on Pinewood Road finally got fixed after heavy rains created a sinkhole back in January and that was storm was not even a hurricane.
“There are climate issues we have no control over whatsoever. We just have to get ready and do the best we can and warn our citizens to use common sense, don’t drive across pools of water across the roads," said Johnson.
Out in the county where 38,000 people live, county leaders say they’ve done all they know to do to be prepared.
“We have barricades being built or assembled right now so we’ll be ready to put those in place if necessary," said Covington County Commission Chairman Greg White.
“We are putting the word if you live in that type of area, if it’s low-lying around creeks, the levels are going to increase, we’re at the low end of the state and everything runs downhill so," said Covington County EMA Deputy Director Frank Shaffer.
The county is predicted to get at least 10 inches of rain. The accumulation of that amount has already begun.
Hurricane Sally will arrive on the very anniversary of Hurricane Ivan 16 years ago.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.