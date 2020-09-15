Elmore, Autauga counties prepare for possible flash flooding

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Flash flooding and river flooding concerns for the River Region as Hurricane Sally makes its way through the area.
Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett says they are expecting to see between 4 to 8 inches of rain from Hurricane Sally on Wednesday.
Barnett says people should prepare by making sure that drains are clear in front of their homes.
“Now make sure that if you’ve got any culverts in front of your house that they’re clear of debris and leaves. Things like that help out your local city municipalities to ensure that the rain can flow freely from your roadways and that will help prevent any streets or roads from flooding hopefully,” Barnett said.
Elmore County EMA also will monitor river flooding after the storm passes through the area.
Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett says they are tracking possible flooding and warning citizens to be prepared for the aftermath of the storm.
“Be ready for possible tree down issues, power outages, and those kinds of things that may take several days to get back up,” Baggett said.
Both directors say having a plan in place is essential as the storm comes into the area.
“Be prepared to have water or food, water and food for at least three days for all of your family members and pets in your household just in case cause it may take a little while to get some power back on,” Barnett said.
“There’s a lot of people who do have to seek refuge somewhere else and go to a safer place. Go ahead, make contact with those places and make sure you know where you’re going to go well ahead of time,” Baggett said.
Flashlight, batteries, radio, and weather radio are things you should have on hand when the storm comes into the area.
