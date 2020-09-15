Former Montgomery County Commissioner Jiles Williams dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jiles Williams, a pastor and former Montgomery County Commissioner, has died.
The county released a statement on his passing Tuesday night.
“He was a one of a kind Commissioner who cared deeply for the people he served,” said Chairman Elton Dean, who joined the Commission the same year as Jiles. “I got the call this evening about his passing and it stopped me in my tracks. He truly had a servant’s heart and was well known for not only his time on the Commission but also as the long serving Pastor of New Providence Baptist Church and his work at the Statehouse. He was a dear friend and he will be greatly missed.”
Williams served as the District 4 commissioner from 2000-2016, making him one of the longest-serving commissioners.
The commission said his most notable work was ensuring all of Madison Park had sewage service.
“He protected the area he represented and fought passionately for his constituents,” said Dean. “We are forever grateful for his service to this county.”
His cause of death is not yet known.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.