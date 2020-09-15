Ivey calls 10 a.m. Hurricane Sally news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called a Tuesday morning news conference to provide an update ahead of Hurricane Sally’s landfall, which forecasters expect to happen near the Alabama coastline sometime Wednesday.
Ivey will be joined for a 10 a.m. briefing by Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings as well as John De Block from the National Weather Service.
WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on-air, online, on Facebook and our mobile apps.
Ivey declared a state of emergency Monday morning, ordered beaches closed. and recommended people evacuate from the Gulf Coast.
“We will continue closely monitoring the developments today, and I urge everyone in the coastal areas south of I-10 and in low-lying areas to take all precautions and heed advice from weather experts and local officials," Ivey said Tuesday morning after confirming the Trump administration has already approved the state’s Emergency Disaster Declaration.
Sally is now projected to make landfall in the vicinity of Mobile Bay early Wednesday morning, according to WSFA 12 First Alert meteorologists. It will then move very slowly northeast and then turn eastward. This track will bring the center of the storm across central and south Alabama.
