Montgomery Ballet returns to Old Cloverdale

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery Ballet is returning to its roots.
The professional dance company announced this week it has moved its studios back to their original Cloverdale location, which opened in 1987. It’s the first of three phases designed to bring new life to the area.
The Ballet left its East Boulevard location earlier this month and is now offering dance classes at 1062 Woodley Road. Both in-person and virtual classes are available.
The Montgomery Ballet was founded in 1958, but the professional company was not established until 1987. And it was housed in the very same Woodley Road location.
“It still has the original fixed barres and mirrors intact, with beautiful windows in the dance area that offer natural light and views of the surrounding flora,” said Montgomery Ballet Artistic and Executive Director Danny Mitsios.
“Improvements have been made to update the space with laying dance-friendly floor covering, painting, building a new entry ramp, and adding exterior lighting.”
The company’s 12 professional dancers will reconvene at the location next week to begin rehearsals for the upcoming season.
The return to Old Cloverdale is slated to include two additional phases, which still are not finalized. The Ballet is in talks with Graham Woods, LLC to build a “black box” theater on East Fairview Avenue. A third phase entails building a second story, which would house additional studio space.
The East Fairview property in question has been in bad shape for several months. It was previously home to Tomatino’s Pizza, Louisa’s Bakery and Sandra Nickel Hat Team Realtors. But those tenets left the area and the buildings were allowed to deteriorate.
Crews are now preparing the site for new construction.
Mitsios says the Ballet’s addition to the neighborhood, along with the nearby Capri Theater and Cloverdale Playhouse will create a unique theater district. He says details of the plans will be announced when they are finalized in the coming months.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.