Montgomery City Council passes 2021 budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council unanimously approved its budget for 2021 Tuesday night.
The budget passed is more than $240 million. That’s about $17 million less than the current one.
Leaders point to the pandemic for lost revenue, forcing more than six percent in cuts.
The city also approved hazard pay for sanitation workers. The Montgomery City-County Personnel Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to finalize the measure.
Last week, it was approved so that federal funds will provide hazard pay for some first responders.
Leaders say the city will reimburse those sanitation workers.
