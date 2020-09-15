Montgomery livestock shelter opens ahead of Hurricane Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is providing temporary sheltering for evacuated livestock during Hurricane Sally.
Livestock, including horses and cattle, moving in response to Sally will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Garrett Coliseum is now open as a livestock shelter. It is located at 1295 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36107. Officials ask that you use the Coliseum Boulevard entrance into the facility.
If this facility, along with partner facilities, reaches maximum capacity or if additional sheltering facilities become available, updates will be posted here.
Campground facilities are available at this time. These shelters are only equipped to shelter livestock, not pets or companion animals, such as dogs or cats. These facilities will be available at a first come, first serve basis.
When evacuating, livestock owners must be prepared to care for their animals while they are away.
Please be sure to bring the following items with you to the shelter:
- Current list of all animals, including their records of feeding, vaccinations, and tests. Make sure that you have proof of ownership for all animals.
- Supplies for temporary identification of your animals, such as plastic neckbands and permanent markers to label your animals with your name, address, and telephone number.
- Handling equipment such as halters and appropriate tools for each kind of animal.
- Water, feed, and buckets. Tools and supplies needed for sanitation.
For questions or concerns about sheltering livestock during hurricane evacuation, contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7279 or email brie.lowery@agi.alabama.gov.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.