Montgomery sandbag sites open ahead of Sally’s heavy rains

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery residents who need sand bags to stave off the heavy rains and flooding expected from Hurricane Sally will soon have help.
The City of Montgomery is opening three sandbag sites and will provide shovels, bags and sand to those in need.
Residents can fill their bags Tuesday from 1-6 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Auburn University Montgomery Dixie Youth Baseball Parking Lot, 300 Brown Springs Road;
- Paterson Field, 1215 Madison Avenue;
- ONE Center/Montgomery Mall Parking Lot (Behind the old BP Gas Station), E. South Blvd. & McGehee Road.
City officials remind residents to clear any debris or items that could be lifted amid strong winds. Additionally, they are sharing the below emergency and non-emergency numbers to know:
Ready to Report: Numbers to Know in Montgomery for Hurricane Sally
Power Outages & Hazardous Conditions
Alabama Power Customers can report 24/7 at 800-888-2726.
Dixie Electric Cooperative’s automated outage reporting system at 1-800-239-1367.
Instances of Flooding & Road Issues
Emergency Operations Center line at 625-4181
Downed Trees, Limbs and Hazardous Conditions (Non-emergency)
Emergency Operations Center line at 625-4181
Non-emergency MPD Line
(334) 625-2651
If you are in danger, always call 911
