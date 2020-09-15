Montgomery sanitation workers could soon receive hazard pay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City-County Personnel Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to vote on adding sanitation employees to the list of city employees receiving hazard pay.
According to the city, Mayor Steven Reed made the request to the board.
Last week, the personnel board voted to grant hazard pay for city employees in the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire/Rescue and Montgomery EMA.
The city will be reimbursed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the $2.50 per hour pay increase for those employees.
Hazard pay for sanitation employees isn’t reimbursable under the CARES Act, the city confirmed.
“Although the City’s hazard pay for Sanitation employees is not reimbursable under the CARES Act, Mayor Reed and administration officials thought it was best they support them in this action,” the city said in a news release.
The personnel board also approved hazard pay last week for qualifying county employees, including sheriff deputies, detention facility corrections Officers, intake and transport clerks and youth facility detention officers.
