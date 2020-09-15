Several ABC stores along Gulf Coast closing due to Hurricane Sally

(WBRC) - Due to Hurricane Sally, many ABC stores along Alabama’s Gulf Coast will be closing until further notice
In Baldwin County, the following ABC stores are closed until further notice:
- #132 (Wholesale) in Orange Beach
- #239 in Orange Beach
- #240 in Gulf Shores
- #67 in Fairhope
- #21 in Daphne
- #179 in Robertsdale
- #43 in Foley
All other stores in Baldwin County will be open today from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
In Mobile County, the following ABC stores are closed until further notice:
- #164 in Mobile
- #85 in Chickasaw
- #61 in Saraland
All other stores in Mobile County will be open Tuesday from 12:00 p.m - 4:00 p.m.
