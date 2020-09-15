58th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed 4 little girls
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, September 15 we remember the four little girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham.
58 years ago in 1963 at 10:22 a.m. a bomb exploded killing Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Denise McNair.
Today the church bells in downtown Birmingham will toll at 10:22 a.m., and a memorial wreath will be laid immediately following the service.
