Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

58th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed 4 little girls

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, September 15 we remember the four little girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham.

58 years ago in 1963 at 10:22 a.m. a bomb exploded killing Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Denise McNair.

Today the church bells in downtown Birmingham will toll at 10:22 a.m., and a memorial wreath will be laid immediately following the service.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
A family is urging people to get vaccinated after their 73-year-old relative was turned away...
Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals
New York City
Calera woman pleads guilty to stealing $120k in welfare, housing benefits in NYC

Latest News

MCSO hosting 'Senior Fishing Rodeo'
MCSO hosting 'Senior Fishing Rodeo'
After seeing a TV show and doing some research the flame was lit for Montgomery resident...
County Road 12: Ear Kandling with Kawanya
County Road 12: Johnson Tie Knot Design
County Road 12: Johnson Tie Knot Design
Willie Johnson loves ties. When he couldn't find a striped tie where the lines were going the...
County Road 12: Johnson Tie Knot Design
Once a year the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival gives you a chance to take a trip to the Dark...
The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival is back