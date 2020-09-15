57th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing that killed 4 little girls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, September 15 we remember the four little girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham.
The tragedy happened 57 years ago in 1963.
Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Denise McNair were all killed.
There would normally be a large crowd gathered at the church on the anniversary, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the remembrance will be held virtually.
The church will share a video replay of last year’s memorial service online.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.