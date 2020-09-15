UPDATE: Valley man ID’d in fatal single-vehicle crash on Lee Rd. 274

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A fatal single-vehicle crash in Chambers County has claimed the life of a Valley man Tuesday morning, September 15.
The crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Lee Road 274 near US 29, approximately five miles south of Valley.
Dylan Michael Speed, 30, was killed when the 2010 Ford F-250 truck he was passenger in ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Speed was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people have been transported to East Alabama Medical Center. They are in critical condition.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.
